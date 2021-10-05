Social media outage creates impacts for businesses and everyday people

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp were all offline for several hours on Monday.

“Our whole house was just talking about it. We couldn’t get on,” said Paige Nordstrom, an NDSU student.

Rylie Lettow, another NDSU student said, “I got back home from work and I was like Facebook and Instagram are down. Everyone was like I know.”

Regular users of the social media sites were left without an outlet to communicate with friends or share life events with others.

“Yesterday, we won our midwest tournament for our soccer club and today I was going to post my pictures and videos,” said Milan Poudyel, a North Dakota United Soccer Club player

With these social platforms going dark for the majority of the day, it can also take away one of many ways some businesses stay connected with their customers.

“I use Facebook primarily to let people when I’m opening and also when I am closing,” said Octavio Gomez, the owner of Taco Brothers food truck. “I usually close within one week before the end of October.”

Gomez says his reliance on social media is minimal compared to other businesses.

“My neighbors next door Diamond Daisy, primarily and specifically work with Facebook and Instagram. They let people know where they’re going,” he said. “I can imagine for them it must be a day where they’re barely able to let their patrons know where they’ll be.

Although the worldwide social media outage has impacts on businesses and everyday people, some say it’s good to take a break.

“You spend a lot of time on your phones. There’s a whole new world outside if you go outside and have fun with your friends and families.”

