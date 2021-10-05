Advertisement

Semi vs. car crash leads to potential DUI charges

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is fighting for his life and facing potential DUI charges following a head-on crash near Wyndmere.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 13 around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The crash report says a car driven by a 40-year-old man from South Dakota veered into the opposite lane of traffic and hit a semi head-on.

The semi, driven by a 64-year-old man from Minneapolis, tried to swerve but couldn’t avoid the car.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the semi was hurt but is expected to be ok. The driver of the car was airlifted to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car could face DUI charges, pending an investigation.

