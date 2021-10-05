Semi hits child riding bike in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KROX Radio) - A little girl on a bicycle was hit by a semi-truck around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening in downtown Crookston.

The accident happened near North Broadway and Second Street.

The status of the girl is unknown, but she suffered serious injuries and was taken initially to RiverView Hospital in Crookston.

She was later airlifted to a hospital in Fargo.

