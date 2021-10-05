Advertisement

Semi hits child riding bike in Crookston

(Pexels)
By KROX Radio and Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KROX Radio) - A little girl on a bicycle was hit by a semi-truck around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening in downtown Crookston.

The accident happened near North Broadway and Second Street.

The status of the girl is unknown, but she suffered serious injuries and was taken initially to RiverView Hospital in Crookston.

She was later airlifted to a hospital in Fargo.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Tavern
Witness says Sunday shooting happened outside of the Bismarck Tavern
Dilworth police presence
Police block off roads near Moorhead/Dilworth city line
Crash in West Fargo leaves two vehicles with serious damage
KEITH DONARSKI
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing man
Gonzalez's Car
Moorhead man whose car was broken into speaks out

Latest News

6:00PM Weather Oct. 4
6:00PM Weather Oct. 4
6:00PM Sports Oct. 4
6:00PM Sports Oct. 4
6:00PM News Oct. 4 - Part 1
6:00PM News Oct. 4 - Part 1
6:00PM News Oct. 4 - Part 2
6:00PM News Oct. 4 - Part 2