One dies in crash on I-94 in Fergus Falls

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died in a crash on I-94 in Fergus Falls on Monday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened just after 6:30 p.m.

The 64-year-old driver of a 2011 pickup was heading west on the interstate when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the median.

No further details are available at this time.

