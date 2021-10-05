One dies in crash on I-94 in Fergus Falls

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died in a crash on I-94 in Fergus Falls on Monday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened just after 6:30 p.m.

The 64-year-old driver of a 2011 pickup was heading west on the interstate when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the median.

No further details are available at this time.

Stick with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.