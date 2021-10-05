NDT - Local Man Singing with The Metropolitan Opera - October 1

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Chris Kenney, a Hawley, Minnesota native and 2014 graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, will be among the cast of the season-opening performance at The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City. Kenney will be playing Chester in “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.” The opera runs September 27 to October 23.

“Fire Shut Up in My Bones” is The Met’s first performance of an opera by a Black composer. It tells the story of a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. More info: Metropolitan Opera | Fire Shut Up In My Bones

While attending Concordia College, Kenney performed with the choir and the Fargo Moorhead Opera and has since shared his baritone voice with audiences around the world. In addition to The Met, Kenney will be performing this 2021-2022 season with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Cincinnati Opera, and Boston Lyric Opera. Full bio: Chris Kenney | IMG Artists.

Movie theaters across the globe, including Century Cinema in Fargo, will livestream the opera Saturday, October 23. Find a location near you: Fire Shut Up in My Bones | Fathom Events

