MN authorities still working 7-year-old Becker Co. missing persons case

BECKER COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies in Minnesota are still looking for answers in a missing persons case from 2014.

The MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Melissa Eagleshield was last seen leaving a friend’s home in rural Becker County on Oct. 5, 2014.

At the time, authorities say they conducted ground and air searches, but they never found her.

Eagleshield is pictured above and described as about 5′1″, 155 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about her, call authorities at 218-847-2661.

