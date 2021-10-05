Advertisement

Man dies after hitting deer, getting trapped under pickup

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEAR CLEARWATER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after he hit a deer, causing a chain-reaction crash.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department says it happened along Co. Rd. 45 near Clearwater, MN on Monday, Oct. 4.

the crash report says a 56-year-old man from Clearwater was standing in front of his pickup after hitting a deer, inspecting the damage.

Authorities say another pickup coming from behind crashed into the back of the first pickup, trapping the 56-year-old man under it.

The second pickup rolled in the ditch after hitting the first vehicle.

The man trapped under the pickup was pronounced dead on scene, the driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries.

Authorities say it was foggy at the time of the crash.

