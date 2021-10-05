Gov. Burgum declares Oct. 3-9 Fire Prevention Week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After an unprecedented fire season in the western US, Governor Doug Burgum has declared October 3rd through 9th Fire Prevention Week in North Dakota. He praised state and local firefighting resources who fought almost 2,400 wildfires, burning over 125,000 acres in North Dakota. The North Dakota Forest Service is urging residents to prevent fires in and outside the home, taking the following actions:

-Plan your escape with your family, and practice

-Check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Make sure they meet the needs of family members with sensory or physical disabilities.

-Don’t park machinery or vehicles near dry vegetation

-Check your vehicles for anything dragging that could cause sparks, including chains

-Farmers should carry fire extinguishers and make sure their machinery is clean (lubrications or fuels may spark)

-Extinguish campfires fully

-Properly discard cigarettes

-Teach children about fire safety

-Adhere to burn bans (see the link below)

Over 2,700 deaths are attributed to home fires in 2019, according to the national fire protection association.

To determine if you are located in an area with an active burn ban, click here. You can also consult with your local fire department or emergency management office for the information on restrictions in your area.

For fire prevention information and activities for children, click here.

