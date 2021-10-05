Advertisement

Gov. Burgum declares Oct. 3-9 Fire Prevention Week

North Dakota wildfire
North Dakota wildfire(KFYR-TV)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After an unprecedented fire season in the western US, Governor Doug Burgum has declared October 3rd through 9th Fire Prevention Week in North Dakota. He praised state and local firefighting resources who fought almost 2,400 wildfires, burning over 125,000 acres in North Dakota. The North Dakota Forest Service is urging residents to prevent fires in and outside the home, taking the following actions:

-Plan your escape with your family, and practice

-Check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Make sure they meet the needs of family members with sensory or physical disabilities.

-Don’t park machinery or vehicles near dry vegetation

-Check your vehicles for anything dragging that could cause sparks, including chains

-Farmers should carry fire extinguishers and make sure their machinery is clean (lubrications or fuels may spark)

-Extinguish campfires fully

-Properly discard cigarettes

-Teach children about fire safety

-Adhere to burn bans (see the link below)

Over 2,700 deaths are attributed to home fires in 2019, according to the national fire protection association.

To determine if you are located in an area with an active burn ban, click here. You can also consult with your local fire department or emergency management office for the information on restrictions in your area.

For fire prevention information and activities for children, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One student hospitalized after shooting at Hettinger Public school
10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo
UPDATE: 10-year-old girl has leg amputated after being hit by semi in Crookston
Dilworth police presence
Police block off roads near Moorhead/Dilworth city line
WE Fest Country Music Festival reveals lineup
Bismarck Tavern
UPDATE: Fargo PD says weekend shooting not connected to Bismarck Tavern

Latest News

Deadly crash graphic
Man dies after hitting deer, getting trapped under pickup
Fate of George Floyd pardon request now with Texas governor
It is the beginning of October which means it is the start of sugar beet season. This is the...
Sugar beet safely around trucks
NDT - Daily Motivation - October 5
NDT - Daily Motivation - October 5