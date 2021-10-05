Doctor says Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy could help COVID-19 long-haulers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For those who can’t shake the difficult symptoms associated with COVID-19, help may be here. A local doctor said he may have the answer that long haulers have been looking for, and it’s a treatment widely used on scuba divers with decompression sickness.

”I have yet to see somebody who says it hasn’t improved their symptoms for COVID.” said Dr. Allan Luistro.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a treatment used to speed up healing for a number of FDA approved indications. Dr. Luistro said the treatment could help COVID-19 long haulers. During the treatment the patient is placed in an chamber and exposed to 100% oxygen with an increased pressure for an hour.

“The high levels of oxygen will decrease or shut off the body’s inflammatory response which allows the tissues to heal.” said Dr. Luistro.

He said for a COVID-19 long hauler undergoing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, their inflammation will decrease and the patient could see an improvement of their long lasting COVID-19 symptoms.

“On going fatigue, the brain fog, concentration issues, the loss of sense of taste and smell, shortness of breath. Those are probably the primary ones that patients have come in for.” said Dr. Luistro.

However, COVID-19 is not an FDA approved indication for the treatment, and wouldn’t be covered by insurance.

The patient would have to pay $250 out of pocket per treatment. On average, he said his COVID-19 long hauler patients undergo ten of them.

“COVID.. It’s reasonable to try and see if there is a benefit.” said Dr. Luistro

He said he hopes more internationally accepted indications like traumatic brain injury and concussions get approved by the FDA so more people can access the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

