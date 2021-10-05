Complaint file of former West Fargo Assistant Police Chief released

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has received the complaint file of Jerry Boyer, who is the former assistant police chief of West Fargo.

Boyer was placed on administrative leave last month while an internal investigation was underway, he stepped down from the role on October 1st.

According to the document, Valley News Live has learned he violated policy, including unprofessional behavior, such as raising his voice, ridiculing, belittling, or gossiping about an employee, or insubordination.

The document is around 270 pages.

We will continue to bring you updates to this developing story.

