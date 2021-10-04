WE Fest Country Music Festival reveals lineup

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - WE Fest has announced many of the country music artists that will perform at the 2022 festival. Headliners Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan will anchor the festival joined by Chris Janson, Lee Brice, Riley Green, Blanco Brown, Clay Walker, Tanya Tucker, and many more to be announced later.

All tickets and camping passes will be available to purchase on October 5 at 8am. WE Fest is also offering special pricing for 3 days only, including General Admission tickets and General Admission 4-packs through October 8 at 8am. Fans can purchase a GA 4-pack of tickets for $295 (saving $100) and individual GA tickets for $99.

DETAILS

Date: August 4 - 6, 2022

Where: Soo Pass Ranch, Detroit Lakes, MN (400+ acres)

What: Three-day country music festival with extensive onsite camping. Launched in 1983, WE Fest is one of the nation’s largest country music festivals.

Website: www.wefest.com

Ticket office: 1-833-2WE-Fest (1-833-293-3378). Phone lines are open Monday – Friday from 10 am – 4 pm CST.

