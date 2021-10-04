Advertisement

US decides not to open formal probe of Tesla software updates, battery fires

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. automobile safety regulators have denied a petition seeking an investigation into Tesla software updates, saying it’s unlikely a probe would show there’s a safety defect.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday denied the 2019 petition, which alleged that over-the-internet software updates cut battery range in response to battery fires across the globe.

The agency says in documents posted in the Federal Register that it found a pattern of fires in China after the vehicles were charged up at Supercharger fast-charging stations.

But no similar fires were identified in the U.S.

Three noncrash fires outside of China that were cited in the petition either did not start in the battery or were not related to fast charging, the agency said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in West Fargo leaves two vehicles with serious damage
Fargo PD investigating downtown shooting that left one injured
Gonzalez's Car
Moorhead man whose car was broken into speaks out
KEITH DONARSKI
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing man
CHRISTIAN UNDERWOOD MUG
UPDATE: Fargo PD locate man who escaped their custody

Latest News

WE Fest Country Music Festival reveals lineup
Crash
Crash sends two people to the hospital
William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at...
William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Democrats continue to wrestle with Biden’s agenda
Police in Moorhead and Dilworth are investigating a situation where they shut down certain...
Police block off roads near Moorhead/Dilworth city line