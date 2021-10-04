Police block off roads near Moorhead/Dilworth city line

DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Moorhead and Dilworth are investigating a situation where they shut down certain streets between the two cities.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, A viewer notified Valley News Live of police cars blocking parts of town along Center Ave. in Moorhead and Dilworth.

Shortly after the tip, our reporter went to the scene and found a squad car blocking the road around SW. 2nd Ave. in Dilworth.

Authorities say around 2 a.m. they tried to pull a car over, but it wouldn’t stop. That led to a chase where the driver eventually ditched their vehicle, prompting police to shut down six to eight city blocks.

Police were not able to find the driver and have since re-opened the roads.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.