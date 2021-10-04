BARNESVILLE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Hope Lutheran Church in Barnesville welcomed a speaker to talk about the Operation Christmas Child Program

People can donate Christmas gifts that fit into a shoebox to kids all over the world.

Items like soccer balls, hygiene items, and school supplies are encouraged to be included.

People can also include personal notes and photos.

It has given to over 188 million kids.

”So I grew up in communist Romania. When I was 13 years old I received one of these beautiful, colorful shoeboxes. It was like a splash of color in our black and white world. I couldn’t believe somebody would give us something for nothing,” said speaker Izabella McMillion.

The program started in 1993.

The shoeboxes are collected from donation sites at the end of November.

