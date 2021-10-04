Advertisement

One student hospitalized after shooting at Hettinger Public school

By Michael Collett
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was an active shooter incident at Hettinger Public School in Hettinger North Dakota at 11:15 a.m. MDT.

According to a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the incident involved one student and no other students, faculty, or staff.

The student involved was taken for emergency medical treatment and their status is unknown at this time.

According the release, emergency services immediately responded with the Adams County Sheriff, Hettinger County Sheriff, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Hettinger Fire Department, and West River Health Services Ambulances all responded.

Emergency lockdown procedures were implemented with students, faculty, and staff sheltering in place.

No other students, faculty, or staff were injured. All students have been accounted for and sent to family members.

