NDT - Sitting too much? Here are easy stretches that can help - October 1

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Between having sedentary jobs, Netflix binges, and upcoming colder weather forcing us indoors, most of us have been doing a lot of sitting. This leads to tight necks and lower backs.

Olympic Sprinter and personal trainer Ashley Kelly demonstrates some gentle workout moves and stretches you can do at home or at work to relieve neck and back stress.

