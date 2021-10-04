NDT - Garden of Healing ready to grow phase 2 - October 1

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Garden of Healing Fargo is going to be a place that all people can come together for all sorts of healing in the community. Enjoying the sun, wind, flowers, bird fountains, trees, water, eternal flames, benches, medicine wheel, labyrinth, lights, music, statues, and all amenities the garden hopes to bring has been a proven, effective way of healing, great for our health, and would help the entire community!

The Garden got started from all hardships people have been experiencing especially in 2020. Despite the adversity we all face, we are bringing the community together to love and celebrate life in many ways. The founders felt it was necessary for the community to come together with a 24/7 winter/summer 365-day central, comforting place to reflect, meditate and be present in the calmness of nature. There will also be private little sitting areas within for reflecting as well as welcoming larger group events.

Even though this Garden was stemmed from the loss of Cameron Bolton, we want it to be a place of life and living. All types of healing are welcome, from anyone who has lost a loved one, know someone struggling or sick, or someone that has re-gained life by a donor or spiritual meaning. If phase 2 is approved the full garden would be roughly 300 ft x 100ft and has hopes to be built Summer of 2022.

We welcome all visitors, State and Nationwide to come see what the Garden has to offer. We believe incorporating it in a central community space will create a ripple effect of healing that will be everlasting in Fargo. The mission is to serve as a place for all types of healing for the FM area community and anyone who travels to this State. We want to be a one-of-a-kind top 10 destination in ND! Help Cameron and the members of this communities’ legacy live on.

The Garden is located at 5050 30th Ave South, Fargo, ND in Urban Plains Park just to the East of the Scheels Arena. It is in a great central location between Sanford and Essentia Hospitals. The Fargo Park District already has a park there with gazebos, public restroom as well as walking/biking trails and child’s playground there. At the Groundbreaking of Phase 1 this summer, Jodi Plecity connected with Sarah and Arlin Fisher, the founders of Crosses for Cameron, in hopes to leave a legacy for her 4 lost children. During that lunch conversation, magic sparked and the idea for phase 2 came to life! The Fisher’s wanted Jodi to be the co-founder of phase 2. They also wanted to include her non-profit, Peoples Rising Academy since its main mission is to help people heal who have been through traumatic life events and help them live their best, healthiest life. Jodi was extremely honored and humbled to hear that and went to work right away bringing the idea to Dr. Myles Brooks, the Director of Care of PRA. Dr. Myles came back with a drawing of phase 2, exactly like Jodi described and that ended up being the concept for the next phase of the Garden.

After doing some homework, Jodi reached out to the NDSU Architecture Department head about their idea. After a few hours of conversation with Dominic Fischer, Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture at NDSU, he said he would gather some students this school year to get working on the concept renderings for phase 2. Bryan Leininger, Principal Landscape Architect at AGL Landscape Architects, P.C. also is offering to do some pro bono work in guiding the students to make sure everything is perfect. The Garden is being built in a couple of phases and fully funded through community donations. Phase 1 (The Cross Part) was already approved by the Fargo Park District and being constructed this Fall.

An October 4th Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening is planned at 11am at the Garden and all are invited! A light lunch will be served from 11-1pm, as well as the FM Chamber, area Mayors and Governor Burgum have all been invited to attend the event. We are hoping to be able to show the Phase 2 concept renderings as well at the Grand Opening of Phase 1.

Crosses for Cameron is a Dakota Medical Foundation Fund and has already received tremendous support so far from The Horace Lions, FM Heart & Lung Transplant Group, The Garden Society, FM Legion Riders, Sheywest, and Precision Landscaping to name a few. To support the Garden, you can go to their website www.gardenofhealingfargo.com and click on BUY A BRICK AND MORE!

Everyone is welcome to purchase a brick and put any type of engraving you want on it to either honor someone or life itself! The cost is $100, and bricks will be placed twice per year at the Garden, the next time being Spring of 2022. You can also leave a general Garden donation there.

If you’re interested in helping us Grow the Garden of Healing Concept, please email, call, or follow us on social media @gardenofhealingfargo. Crosses for Cameron ( www.crossesforcameron.org ), Peoples Rising Academy ( www.peoplesrising.org ) and The Garden of Healing ( www.gardenofhealingfargo.com ) all are Giving Hearts Day participants and are excited to share some fun events coming in the next 6 months!

