Moorhead water tower competes in ‘Tank of the Year’ competition

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - The Southside water tower in Moorhead is a finalist in the international ‘Tank of the Year,’ competition. Cities across Canada and the US showcase their creative water tower designs and the public picks the winner. Voting is open from October 4th to 15th. The winner will be awarded as honorary People’s Choice. The top 12 tanks will be featured in Tnemec’s annual water tank calendar.

You can vote here.

