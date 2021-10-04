Advertisement

Man charged with attempted murder found not guilty

(KFYR)
By Michael Collett
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of shooting at police in Fargo has been found not guilty.

Attorney Renata Selzer says a jury found 55-year-old Henry Aiken not guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

She said he was found guilty of terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

He pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm during the trial.

Court documents say Aiken was waving around a .38 caliber revolver with a green laser outside the Radisson Hotel on November 15, 2019.

You can find our previous story on Aiken here.

