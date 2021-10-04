‘Garden of Healing’ officially open in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A place for comfort and the celebration of life is now officially open to the public in south Fargo as today marked the ribbon cutting for the ‘Garden of Healing.’

The Garden is located at 5050 30th Ave South, Fargo, ND in Urban Plains Park just to the East of the Scheels Arena. Organizers wanted it there for it’s great central location between Sanford and Essentia hospitals. The Fargo Park District already has a park there with gazebos, public restroom as well as walking/biking trails and child’s playground there.

The idea for the garden bloomed after the death of a young West Fargo man, 22-year-old Cameron Bolton, in the summer of 2018 who went on to save several lives through organ donation. As 2020 brought hardships and heartbreak for many other families, the Garden of Healing blossomed as a place for families across the metro and Midwest to come together in the darkest of times.

“It’s such a needed thing for everyone! Nature is a natural healing way, and we all need healing in some type of way,” Jodi Plecity, co-founder of the Garden said. “Honestly, it’s whatever you want it to be. This isn’t just a place for people that have been lost, it’s also a place for living and life.”

To support the Garden, you can go to their website www.gardenofhealingfargo.com and click on ‘BUY A BRICK AND MORE!’

Everyone is welcome to purchase a brick and put any type of engraving to either honor someone or life itself. The cost is $100 and bricks will be placed twice per year at the Garden. You can also leave a general Garden donation there.

