Flower, vase shortage causing local florists to scramble while demand, prices skyrocket

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Yet another industry is dealing with the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic as a shortage of flowers and vases has hit many florists at a time when the demand for their beauty and brightness is at an all time high.

“Costs of plants are up, flowers are up, but it’s also just trying to get the product here,” J.D. Shotwell, President of Shotwell Floral said.

Whether they’ve been in the business for six years or 37, three local florists are all in agreement: They’ve never seen the floral industry like this.

“Specific shades and colors are getting canceled on us last-minute because they’re stuck in ports or buyers just can’t get them in from their growers. Even our glue and our wristlets, and just a lot of the supplies we use on a day-to-day basis just aren’t even available,” Christy Tehven, owner of Love Always Floral said.

Experts say because of the shortage, floral prices are two to four times higher than normal and glass is nearly impossible to find.

“Our wholesalers are already telling us to stock up on vases and things like that for the Valentine’s holiday which we wouldn’t normally do until the first of the year,” Steve Wassberg, owner of Dalbol Flowers and Gifts said.

Tehven says just this week her business finally received vases they ordered back in January.

“They normally take two weeks and they just showed up,” Tehven laughed.

All three businesses say they’re placing orders earlier than normal to make sure they get what they need, and say while the shortages haven’t hurt their shops directly, it has impacted the way things are done behind the scenes.

“Instead of putting an order online and they’re getting exactly what they want, we’re going to have to call them and say, ‘Hey, we’re out of this, can we sub it out with something else?’” Shotwell said.

While it’s unclear when the floral business will go back to normal, all three local businesses say they’re just happy to continue to bring color and joy to the Valley.

