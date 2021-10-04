Advertisement

Crash sends two people to the hospital

Crash
Crash(AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clay County.

The Sheriff’s Office said it happened Sunday night at the intersection of 28th Ave. and 40th St. North, which is north of Dilworth. A pickup was heading westbound and hit a northbound vehicle in that intersection. The Sheriff’s Office also says the northbound vehicle had the stop sign and that the vehicle stopped at first, then proceeded through the intersection.

The two people who were taken to the hospital have serious injuries, but authorities say they’re not life-threatening.

