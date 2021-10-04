Advertisement

Authorities investigating apartment fire forcing evacuations

Fire Investigation
Fire Investigation(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire and police investigators are trying to put the pieces together surrounding a mattress fire in an empty apartment.

The Fargo Fire Department says it was dispatched to a fire in the 600 block of 21st St. S. around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 for a fire call.

When authorities arrived, they say people from the other units had evacuated the building.

Fire crews went into the apartment in question and found a mattress on fire, but it was mostly put out. No one was inside the apartment when crews arrived.

The unit in question has some smoke damage, but people were allowed back in shortly after the original call.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in West Fargo leaves two vehicles with serious damage
Gonzalez's Car
Moorhead man whose car was broken into speaks out
Fargo PD investigating downtown shooting that left one injured
KEITH DONARSKI
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing man
CHRISTIAN UNDERWOOD MUG
UPDATE: Fargo PD locate man who escaped their custody

Latest News

Dilworth police presence
Police block off roads near Moorhead/Dilworth city line
The Texas Panhandle community can help spread Christmas cheer to children in over 160...
Operation Christmas Child
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday- Part 2 October 03, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday- Part 2 October 03, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday- Part 1 October 03, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday- Part 1 October 03, 2021