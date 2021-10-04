Authorities investigating apartment fire forcing evacuations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire and police investigators are trying to put the pieces together surrounding a mattress fire in an empty apartment.

The Fargo Fire Department says it was dispatched to a fire in the 600 block of 21st St. S. around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 for a fire call.

When authorities arrived, they say people from the other units had evacuated the building.

Fire crews went into the apartment in question and found a mattress on fire, but it was mostly put out. No one was inside the apartment when crews arrived.

The unit in question has some smoke damage, but people were allowed back in shortly after the original call.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

