Warm First Week of October

MONDAY - TUESDAY: High pressure slips just east, but we will still be mostly sunny. Expect highs to hit the mid and upper 70s west of the Red River and temperatures peak near 70 to the east. By Tuesday, a few 80s will be possible across eastern North Dakota as the breeze increases.

WEDNESDAY: A bit breezy with southeasterly winds gusting into the mid 20s. Highs will be warmest west and in the low 80s. Expect mid 70s in the Valley and cooler - near 70 - temps east. Lots of sunshine!

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Back to well above average temperatures as we will have a real shot at some 80s west Thursday. A few more clouds are expected as the day progresses but it looks dry until Friday. By Friday, our southwest wind will usher in clouds and a few showers as well. Temperatures will be warmest east and near 75 with cooler mid 60s in central North Dakota.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Temperatures look to dip into the 60s both days as showers and clouds linger. Not as breezy.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer! Low: 45. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and Warm! Breezy. Low: 52. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 55. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with gusty south wind. Hot for this time of year! Low: 57. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Wind shift from south to northwest. Low: 60. High: 76.

SATURDAY: Still cloudy with showers gradually shifting east. Cooler. Low: 55. High: 68.

SUNDAY: Chance of a few showers. Partly cloudy. Low: 48. High: 66.

