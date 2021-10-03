Small businesses aided by local festivals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Small businesses are doing what they can to bounce back after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic took hold last year. Helping those businesses are local festivals.

“Specifically for me, I don’t have a store front. It’s really nice to have that opportunity to be meeting face to face with customers as well as still getting to enjoy the community and be outside.” said Camille Gilbertson, owner of the Gingersnap Bake Shop.

On 12th St. N. in Fargo, ND, people gathered at the Apple Harvest Festival. This the third year for this event, giving these vendors a chance to live out their dreams of running a small business.

“I started my business in November last year and I can’t believe the support I’ve gotten from the community and friends and neighbors, it’s just amazing.” said Gilbertson.

Wild Terra, which is also a small business, hosted the event. For the management team, it means a lot to see the area in front of their shop full of people and vendors.

“It’s always rewarding to have people come in and enjoy the space,” said Ethan Hennings, a part-owner of the Wild Terra. “It feels incredible to have the public here again.”

The next festival in the Fargo-Moorhead area is set for October 9 for the Scandinavian Festival on 3rd St. N.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.