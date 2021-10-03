Moorhead man whose car was broken into speaks out

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Early yesterday morning in Moorhead, Daniel Gonzalez’s car was broken into.

It was parked outside of his home in an assigned alley parking spot.

“Me and my girlfriend got ready for bed. When she got up to go to work in the morning, she saw my whole window just outside on the ground,” says Gonzalez.

The window was undamaged and was on the ground right beside his car.

Gonzalez says his car alarm didn’t go off during that time.

The burglar went through Gonzalez’s glove box and took some of his belongings.

“They took my basketball shoes and my Nike hoodie. They’re customized,” says Gonzalez.

Gonzalez estimates the stolen items to be worth around $200.

He tells us this isn’t the first time this has happened in his neighborhood recently.

“I just heard our neighbor’s got broken into too,” says the Moorhead man.

Gonzalez told us his neighbor’s window was shattered during the break-in.

Thankfully, he was able to repair his window with a little help.

“My girlfriend’s mom, she went inside of my car and took the inside door out and put my window back, and now it works perfectly fine,” says Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says he’s talked to the police and is waiting to hear back.

