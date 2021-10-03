Marshall County Sheriff’s needs help locating missing man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a Minnesota man that went missing one week ago.

They are looking for Keith Donarski of Warren, MN.

Authorities say Donarski left his parent’s home on September 26 and has not been heard from since.

His cell phone was last used in Brooking, SD the following day, according to police.

Law enforcement also says Donarski has not been to work the entire week.

He was last seen driving a black 2004 Ford F-150 with the Minnesota license plate 250TGC.

If anyone has information about Donarski’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 218-745-5411.

