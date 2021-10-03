Advertisement

Fargo PD investigating downtown shooting that left one injured

(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that took place in downtown Fargo, that left one woman with a minor gun shot wound early Sunday morning. An altercation happened between two men and two women at the 600 block of Broadway, where one of the men fired a gun.

Fargo PD describes one of the suspects as 6′3′', thin build and black and the other man is shorter, black and has dreadlocks with gold tips. FPD is reviewing video to identify the shooter.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call dispatch at 701-451-7660 or submit a tip by texting FARGOPD to 847-411 along with your tip.

