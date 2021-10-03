Crash in West Fargo leaves two vehicles with serious damage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A crash in West Fargo closed off a portion of 13th Avenue South Saturday afternoon.

Two vehicles suffered some serious damage, one of which the wheel has fallen off.

Emergency crews were seen providing medical attention to a few people on the scene.

No word on the severity of injuries at this time.

