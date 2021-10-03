Advertisement

Crash in West Fargo leaves two vehicles with serious damage

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A crash in West Fargo closed off a portion of 13th Avenue South Saturday afternoon.

Two vehicles suffered some serious damage, one of which the wheel has fallen off.

Emergency crews were seen providing medical attention to a few people on the scene.

No word on the severity of injuries at this time.

Stay with valley news live as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire football season canceled for MN school
CHRISTIAN UNDERWOOD MUG
UPDATE: Fargo PD locate man who escaped their custody
North Dakota hospitals ‘at redline capacity’
Bismarck fire
Police say man arrested for arson said he boiled cooking oil to throw on gang
Fargo police ask for help in finding missing teen.
UPDATE: 17-year-old Fargo runaway found safe

Latest News

Weather at 10:00PM Saturday October 2
KVLY Weather at 10:00PM Saturday October 2
Gonzalez's Car
Moorhead man whose car was broken into speaks out
Hundreds of people rallied in downtown Fargo to support reproductive rights and oppose abortion...
Hundreds march for reproductive rights in downtown Fargo
Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY Saturday October 2
Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY Saturday October 2