Advertisement

Hundreds march for reproductive rights in downtown Fargo

Hundreds of people rallied in downtown Fargo to support reproductive rights and oppose abortion...
Hundreds of people rallied in downtown Fargo to support reproductive rights and oppose abortion bans and restrictions.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite the rain on Saturday morning, hundreds of people marched in downtown Fargo in support of reproductive rights. This rally was one of many others across the nation, using their platform to speak out against abortion bans and restrictions.

“You know it’s not just us saying that North Dakotans want safe abortions, they’re showing us that they want abortion access, that we want abortion access.” said Maddy Jansky, a rally organizer.

Starting in Island Park, the activists chanted their messages, bringing awareness to their cause. They cited recent examples in Texas where the state enacted a six-week abortion law.

“The bans are arbitrary they’re unjust and we need access to safe and legal abortion.” said Destini Spaeth, a rally organizer.

In 2014, Ballot Measure 1, also known as ‘The Life Begins at Conception’ amendment, 64% voters voted against it. Earlier in September, Sen. Janne Mydral said the anti-abortion legislative group will look to pass a measure in North Dakota to mirror the one in Texas.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire football season canceled for MN school
North Dakota hospitals ‘at redline capacity’
Bismarck fire
Police say man arrested for arson said he boiled cooking oil to throw on gang
Fargo police ask for help in finding missing teen.
UPDATE: 17-year-old Fargo runaway found safe
Picture of the crash scene along Main Ave. along with the mugshot of James Dubois.
Man arrested after short chase, crash in Fargo

Latest News

Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY Saturday October 2
Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY Saturday October 2
CHRISTIAN UNDERWOOD MUG
UPDATE: Fargo PD searching sewer for man who escaped from their custody
MN county deputy involved in 3rd deadly-force shooting
City of Grand Forks logo
Events in Grand Forks boosts local economy