Hundreds march for reproductive rights in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite the rain on Saturday morning, hundreds of people marched in downtown Fargo in support of reproductive rights. This rally was one of many others across the nation, using their platform to speak out against abortion bans and restrictions.

“You know it’s not just us saying that North Dakotans want safe abortions, they’re showing us that they want abortion access, that we want abortion access.” said Maddy Jansky, a rally organizer.

Starting in Island Park, the activists chanted their messages, bringing awareness to their cause. They cited recent examples in Texas where the state enacted a six-week abortion law.

“The bans are arbitrary they’re unjust and we need access to safe and legal abortion.” said Destini Spaeth, a rally organizer.

In 2014, Ballot Measure 1, also known as ‘The Life Begins at Conception’ amendment, 64% voters voted against it. Earlier in September, Sen. Janne Mydral said the anti-abortion legislative group will look to pass a measure in North Dakota to mirror the one in Texas.

