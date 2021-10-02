Advertisement

Fargo PD searching for man who escaped from their custody

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help locating a man who escaped from their custody while being transported to jail for violating a protection order.

Police say they are looking for 20-year-old Christian Desean Underwood of Fargo.

He is a black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

He is also about 5′9″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Underwood is believed to be wearing a black shirt and may still have a handcuff on one wrist.

Authorities say, at this time, Underwood is not believed to be a danger to the public.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

