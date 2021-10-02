Events in Grand Forks boosts local economy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local economy for the Grand Forks area is getting a major boost this weekend, as they play host to numerous events. The Alerus Center is packed with thousands of people for the Eric Church concert and the football game between the University North Dakota and North Dakota State University.

“Cleaning the facility because that is going to be quite messy after we have 14,000 Eric Church fans in here, so it’s going to be an all-nighter for our team.” said Anna Rosburg, the general manager of the Alerus Center.

According to Barry Wilfahrt, the CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce for Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, weekends like this bring in millions of dollars. It means a lot to those that live in the area after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“You know it’s really exciting. Grand Forks is really glad to be back live and we’ve had events now for overall several weekends in a row and it’s just been fantastic to see that many people around town.” said Wilfahrt.

“We’re so thankful, our team is amazing. Honestly our full time, part time staff, City of Grand Forks, so many of our vendors that are even here helping us, are going above and beyond to make it happen.” said Rosburg.

The economy is already feeling the effect of events returning. Two weeks ago, the Luke Combs concert brought in 21,000 people, along with millions of dollars. Hotels in the area are slam full.

“And seeing the restaurants and the hotels and these big venues full like this again it’s really refreshing, it’s really exciting. People are optimistic, people are positive.” said Wilfahrt.

The UND/Bison game is tomorrow at 2 p.m. at the Alerus Center.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.