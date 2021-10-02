Advertisement

Demand for more meat causes continual rise in price

If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you may have seen a higher price for your favorite cut of steak.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The USDA reports beef prices increased 0.6% from July to August this year.

This follows a 6 month trend of rising prices for beef.

“Boneless prime rib, bone- in prime rib, tenderloin, all the good steak cuts are jumping the fastest,” says Prime Cut Meats owner Kevin Jenkins.

Despite the high prices, Jenkins says it hasn’t deterred customers from buying.

Around Christmas, he typically sells almost 30,000 lbs. of prime rib.

“For Christmas last year I sold prime rib for $13.99/lb. Today I’m at $23.99/lb., and I’m making 10% margin on that,” states Jenkins.

Some have found a way around the high prices.

“There’s a number of things we do. The primary thing is cutting out the middle man. Instead of unloading the meat off the freezer truck and into a grocery store and paying for a big dispense you’re just buying it straight off the truck,” says Jeff Reynolds, a traveling meat vendor for Backyard Butchers.

Reynolds says Backyard Butchers prices still went up, but not as much as most.

“We have a really low overhead so we were able to keep the prices very good for the consumers,” states Reynolds.

Jenkins says there are many variables on why prices have gone up.

“I don’t know if anyone can pin it down. It has to do with supply, has to do with all the restaurants in the united states opening up at the same time after the COVID shut down. So, all the restaurants had to restock. When you restock like that it depletes the supply,” says Jenkins.

Jenkins states with the labor shortage, meat plants are also suffering.

There are not enough workers to meet the amount demanded.

The USDA predicts meat prices will continue to rise for the remainder of 2021.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire football season canceled for MN school
Moorhead Police say at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, staff noticed a fight between a few...
UPDATE: 8 students involved in student brawl at Moorhead High
Jayden Jensen
Wadena student treated in ER after fight at school during a volleyball game
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
NDSU hit hard by TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge
'Devious Licks' TikTok trend gets removed from app
UPDATE: Four WFPS middle school students charged in connection to TikTok trend

Latest News

City of Grand Forks logo
Events in Grand Forks boosts local economy
News - Events in Grand Forks boosts local economy - October 1, 2021
News - Events in Grand Forks boosts local economy - October 1, 2021
6:00PM Weather Oct. 1
6:00PM Weather Oct. 1
6:00PM News Oct. 1 - Part 2
6:00PM News Oct. 1 - Part 2