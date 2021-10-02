Demand for more meat causes continual rise in price

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The USDA reports beef prices increased 0.6% from July to August this year.

This follows a 6 month trend of rising prices for beef.

“Boneless prime rib, bone- in prime rib, tenderloin, all the good steak cuts are jumping the fastest,” says Prime Cut Meats owner Kevin Jenkins.

Despite the high prices, Jenkins says it hasn’t deterred customers from buying.

Around Christmas, he typically sells almost 30,000 lbs. of prime rib.

“For Christmas last year I sold prime rib for $13.99/lb. Today I’m at $23.99/lb., and I’m making 10% margin on that,” states Jenkins.

Some have found a way around the high prices.

“There’s a number of things we do. The primary thing is cutting out the middle man. Instead of unloading the meat off the freezer truck and into a grocery store and paying for a big dispense you’re just buying it straight off the truck,” says Jeff Reynolds, a traveling meat vendor for Backyard Butchers.

Reynolds says Backyard Butchers prices still went up, but not as much as most.

“We have a really low overhead so we were able to keep the prices very good for the consumers,” states Reynolds.

Jenkins says there are many variables on why prices have gone up.

“I don’t know if anyone can pin it down. It has to do with supply, has to do with all the restaurants in the united states opening up at the same time after the COVID shut down. So, all the restaurants had to restock. When you restock like that it depletes the supply,” says Jenkins.

Jenkins states with the labor shortage, meat plants are also suffering.

There are not enough workers to meet the amount demanded.

The USDA predicts meat prices will continue to rise for the remainder of 2021.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.