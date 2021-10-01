Advertisement

WET NIGHT, THEN MARVELOUS WEEKEND

Beautiful October weekend in store!
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Friday night showers exit east and north. Morning clouds could linger with patchy fog as well. Then, expect clearing through the day on Saturday. The weekend is looking dry with above-average temperatures continuing. Upper 60s to mid 70s are likely for most. It looks sunny for most of the weekend with a light and variable wind! Enjoy!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: High pressure slips just east, but we will still be mostly sunny. A south wind in our western counties will allow for a warmer trend! Expect highs to hit the mid and upper 70s west of the Red River and temperatures peak near 70 to the east. By Tuesday, a few 80s will be possible across eastern North Dakota.

WEDNESDAY: That cool high pressure to the east looks to slip back west into the valley cooling our temps just a pinch. Highs will be warmest west and in the low 80s. Expect 75 in the Valley and cooler near 70 temps east.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Back to well above average temperatures as we will have a real shot at some 80s west. Gusty south wind will develop into the late weak in advance of an approaching low pressure system. A few more clouds are expected but it looks dry. By Friday, our southwest wind will usher in clouds and a few showers as well. Temperatures will be warmest east and near 75 with cooler mid 60s in central North Dakota.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and patchy fog give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Mild. Light & Variable wind. Low: 56. High: 74.

SUNDAY: Sunny and awesome. Low: 47. High: 75.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer still! Low: 45. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm! Low: 52. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A pinch cooler. Low: 55. High: 74.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with gusty south wind. Warmer! Low: 57. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Wind shift from south to northwest. Low: 63. High: 73.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire football season canceled for MN school
Moorhead Police say at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, staff noticed a fight between a few...
UPDATE: 8 students involved in student brawl at Moorhead High
Jayden Jensen
Wadena student treated in ER after fight at school during a volleyball game
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
NDSU hit hard by TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge
'Devious Licks' TikTok trend gets removed from app
UPDATE: Four WFPS middle school students charged in connection to TikTok trend

Latest News

Valley Today Weather - October 1
Valley Today Weather - October 1
10:00PM Weather Sept. 30
10:00PM Weather Sept. 30
6:00PM Weather Sept. 30
6:00PM Weather Sept. 30
Luther Weather Kid - Autumn Eller - September 30
Luther Weather Kid - Autumn Eller - September 30