WET NIGHT, THEN MARVELOUS WEEKEND

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Friday night showers exit east and north. Morning clouds could linger with patchy fog as well. Then, expect clearing through the day on Saturday. The weekend is looking dry with above-average temperatures continuing. Upper 60s to mid 70s are likely for most. It looks sunny for most of the weekend with a light and variable wind! Enjoy!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: High pressure slips just east, but we will still be mostly sunny. A south wind in our western counties will allow for a warmer trend! Expect highs to hit the mid and upper 70s west of the Red River and temperatures peak near 70 to the east. By Tuesday, a few 80s will be possible across eastern North Dakota.

WEDNESDAY: That cool high pressure to the east looks to slip back west into the valley cooling our temps just a pinch. Highs will be warmest west and in the low 80s. Expect 75 in the Valley and cooler near 70 temps east.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Back to well above average temperatures as we will have a real shot at some 80s west. Gusty south wind will develop into the late weak in advance of an approaching low pressure system. A few more clouds are expected but it looks dry. By Friday, our southwest wind will usher in clouds and a few showers as well. Temperatures will be warmest east and near 75 with cooler mid 60s in central North Dakota.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and patchy fog give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Mild. Light & Variable wind. Low: 56. High: 74.

SUNDAY: Sunny and awesome. Low: 47. High: 75.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer still! Low: 45. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm! Low: 52. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A pinch cooler. Low: 55. High: 74.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with gusty south wind. Warmer! Low: 57. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Wind shift from south to northwest. Low: 63. High: 73.

