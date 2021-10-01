Police warn of new ‘Smack a teacher’ TikTok challenge

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another new TikTok trend has left teachers and school officials on edge, and has prompted police to warn students not to get involved or serious criminal charges could be in their future.

A new list of disturbing and upcoming TikTok trends has come to light with October’s challenge being ‘Smack a staff member.’ The challenge prompts students to calmly walk up to a teacher, slap them, and then run off, while making sure they capture it on camera.

“I don’t understand it 100% myself. You don’t know how an adult is going to react if that catches them off guard,” Sheyenne High Principal Ryan Salisbury said.

The new challenge comes as school districts across the country, including here in the metro, are already dealing with the impacts of the ‘Devious Licks’ challenge which enticed students to steal items or vandalize the school.

“We have a complete and utter lack of civility in our buildings now,” Salisbury said.

Salisbury says, thankfully, the new challenge hasn’t hit Sheyenne High yet, and West Fargo Police and the school district are trying to keep it that way.

“We’re asking our teachers talk to our students in class, that parents talk to their students at home and that students talk to each other about making appropriate choices and coming here for the right reasons,” he said.

Salisbury says any student who participates in the challenge could be suspended, if not expelled, and could have criminal charges of assault or sexual harassment brought against them which police warn could lead to having to register as a sex offender.

“I do have faith in our students that they will rise above this and maybe find a way to take something like this and put a positive spin on it.”

Some of the other upcoming challenges include ‘Mess up school signs,’ ‘Ditch day,’ and ‘Flip off the front office.’

