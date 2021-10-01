Advertisement

Police say man arrested for arson said he boiled cooking oil to throw on gang

Bismarck fire
Bismarck fire(Valley News Live)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man is in custody for arson after Bismarck police and fire departments responded to an early morning apartment fire on the 2700 block of Hawken street.

At about 5 a.m. Thursday, police say they found 33-year-old Justin Linder on a balcony of the apartment and say he admitted to starting the fire.

Investigators report Linder told them he had boiled cooking oil to throw on gang members trying to kick down his door.

According to court documents, Linder wielded an axe at police officers before he was detained.

No injuries were reported, and residents were able to return home. One unit is damaged with substantial fire and smoke damage with minor damage extending into the hallway.

Linder is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention center on an endangerment by fire charge.

Bismarck police are investigating.

On Wednesday evening, police had responded to Linder’s address for a report of gang members trying to enter the apartment but were unable to find evidence at the scene.

