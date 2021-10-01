Advertisement

New water meters being implemented in West Fargo

By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo is taking steps to increase the accuracy of their water meters. Their project began during the summer, saying that this will benefit not only the city but the residents as well.

“For us I know it’s very beneficial to have that accurate reading especially for the customer service part of it. When people call in and have questions on their bill our customer service representatives can see exactly what they are seeing.” said West Fargo Public Works Dir. Matt Andvik.

It’s no cost to residents for the city to install the new meters. Residents are receiving letters encouraging them to set up a time to replace the old units. This mentality, according to Andvik, is based on customer service.

“In almost real time we are seeing what the issue is so really for our customer service and the level of service for our residents that’s really going to boost that up.” said Andvik.

The plan is to have the new meters in by the end of the year.

