NDT - TSPA Training Licensed Massage Therapists - Sept 29

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Massages have great benefits, from reducing tension to relieving stress. However, it’s been tougher to get in for an appointment due to a shortage in licensed massage therapists (LMT).

The Salon Professional Academy in Fargo has a program to train LMTs and Program Director Danielle Willert explains what it’s all about.

