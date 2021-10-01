Advertisement

NDT - Tablescapes Fundraiser for Liz at CCRI - Sept 29

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Liz is one of the sweetest, most vibrant people you could ever meet. She loves swimming and watching movies, and has a smile that could light up any room–but her current home could not be more different from her personality.

Her living area is bare except for a wooden bench anchored to the wall and a television hidden behind a sheet of plexiglass. The only decorations are a few photographs, taped high enough on the walls to be just out of reach.

Liz lives with behavioral challenges that lead her to destroy property and eat inedible objects—everything from cushion padding to drywall to wire. Her outbursts have led to serious injury and several hospital visits, and because of the frequent damage to her apartment, Liz lives in constant fear of being evicted.

But not for long. Local nonprofit Creative Care for Reaching Independence (CCRI) is in the process of building a one-of-a-kind home for this one-of-a-kind young woman, and they are asking for the community’s support. Funds raised at their TableScapes event on October 12, 2021, will go towards building Liz a comfortable, accessible home free of anything she could potentially eat or injure herself with.

TableScapes is an annual fundraiser celebrating creativity, where guests have an opportunity to purchase and decorate their table with a theme of their choice. CCRI’s 2021 event will offer both in-person and virtual options to allow all supporters to attend. Both options include a catered meal that can be picked up prior to the event.

“Liz is an extraordinary woman, with extraordinary needs,” Hudson said. “We’re going to extraordinary lengths to provide her the home she deserves.”

TableScapes will take place on October 12, 2021, both virtually and at the Courtyard by Marriott in Moorhead. Tickets are available now at ccrimoorhead.org/tablescapes.

CCRI provides innovative living solutions, individualized mental health services, and a wide variety of social activities to enhance and enrich the lives and learning of people with disabilities.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire football season canceled for MN school
Moorhead Police say at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, staff noticed a fight between a few...
UPDATE: 8 students involved in student brawl at Moorhead High
Jayden Jensen
Wadena student treated in ER after fight at school during a volleyball game
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
NDSU hit hard by TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge
'Devious Licks' TikTok trend gets removed from app
UPDATE: Four WFPS middle school students charged in connection to TikTok trend

Latest News

NDT - Essentia Child Life Specialists At Essentia Health - September 29
NDT - Child Life Specialists at Essentia Health - Sept 29
NDT - Top Talkers - September 29
NDT - Top Talkers for September 29
NDT - Truck Convoy For Special Olympics Rolls Into West Fargo - September 29
NDT - Special Olympics Truck Convoy - Sept 29
NDT - Shortage Of Licensed Massage Therapists - September 29
NDT - TSPA Training Licensed Massage Therapists - Sept 29