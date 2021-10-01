NDT - Tablescapes Fundraiser for Liz at CCRI - Sept 29

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Liz is one of the sweetest, most vibrant people you could ever meet. She loves swimming and watching movies, and has a smile that could light up any room–but her current home could not be more different from her personality.

Her living area is bare except for a wooden bench anchored to the wall and a television hidden behind a sheet of plexiglass. The only decorations are a few photographs, taped high enough on the walls to be just out of reach.

Liz lives with behavioral challenges that lead her to destroy property and eat inedible objects—everything from cushion padding to drywall to wire. Her outbursts have led to serious injury and several hospital visits, and because of the frequent damage to her apartment, Liz lives in constant fear of being evicted.

But not for long. Local nonprofit Creative Care for Reaching Independence (CCRI) is in the process of building a one-of-a-kind home for this one-of-a-kind young woman, and they are asking for the community’s support. Funds raised at their TableScapes event on October 12, 2021, will go towards building Liz a comfortable, accessible home free of anything she could potentially eat or injure herself with.

TableScapes is an annual fundraiser celebrating creativity, where guests have an opportunity to purchase and decorate their table with a theme of their choice. CCRI’s 2021 event will offer both in-person and virtual options to allow all supporters to attend. Both options include a catered meal that can be picked up prior to the event.

“Liz is an extraordinary woman, with extraordinary needs,” Hudson said. “We’re going to extraordinary lengths to provide her the home she deserves.”

TableScapes will take place on October 12, 2021, both virtually and at the Courtyard by Marriott in Moorhead. Tickets are available now at ccrimoorhead.org/tablescapes.

CCRI provides innovative living solutions, individualized mental health services, and a wide variety of social activities to enhance and enrich the lives and learning of people with disabilities.

