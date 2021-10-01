NDT - Special Olympics Truck Convoy - Sept 29

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND) and the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics are asking truck drivers to get in line with the 2021 Truck Convoy on Saturday, October 9th to raise awareness and funds to support programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state. The annual fundraiser is organized by members of the North Dakota trucking community and local law enforcement.

Registration forms can be found online by visiting www.SpecialOlympicsND.org and clicking the Truck Convoy link; or by calling Special Olympics North Dakota at 701-746-0331.

“We are excited to be able to host the Truck Convoy again this year,” said Nancy Hanson, President/CEO of Special Olympics North Dakota. “While COVID-19 has caused a dramatic impact on programs and people, Special Olympics North Dakota continues to offer opportunities for our athletes. We are excited to partner with our trucking companies and drivers to continue to raise funds to provide opportunities through digital and creative modalities to keep our athletes healthy and connected during this pandemic.”

The event will be held at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo with registration beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 9th. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Truck Convoy will traverse a predetermined route throughout the city of West Fargo.

This year’s Truck Convoy will help provide funds for year round sports training and competition for more than 1,600 children and adults living with intellectual disabilities in North Dakota, at no cost to the athletes or their families.

