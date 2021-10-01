Advertisement

NDT - Special Olympics Truck Convoy - Sept 29

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND) and the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics are asking truck drivers to get in line with the 2021 Truck Convoy on Saturday, October 9th to raise awareness and funds to support programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state. The annual fundraiser is organized by members of the North Dakota trucking community and local law enforcement.

Registration forms can be found online by visiting www.SpecialOlympicsND.org and clicking the Truck Convoy link; or by calling Special Olympics North Dakota at 701-746-0331.

“We are excited to be able to host the Truck Convoy again this year,” said Nancy Hanson, President/CEO of Special Olympics North Dakota. “While COVID-19 has caused a dramatic impact on programs and people, Special Olympics North Dakota continues to offer opportunities for our athletes. We are excited to partner with our trucking companies and drivers to continue to raise funds to provide opportunities through digital and creative modalities to keep our athletes healthy and connected during this pandemic.”

The event will be held at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo with registration beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 9th. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Truck Convoy will traverse a predetermined route throughout the city of West Fargo.

This year’s Truck Convoy will help provide funds for year round sports training and competition for more than 1,600 children and adults living with intellectual disabilities in North Dakota, at no cost to the athletes or their families.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire football season canceled for MN school
Moorhead Police say at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, staff noticed a fight between a few...
UPDATE: 8 students involved in student brawl at Moorhead High
Jayden Jensen
Wadena student treated in ER after fight at school during a volleyball game
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
NDSU hit hard by TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge
'Devious Licks' TikTok trend gets removed from app
UPDATE: Four WFPS middle school students charged in connection to TikTok trend

Latest News

NDT - Essentia Child Life Specialists At Essentia Health - September 29
NDT - Child Life Specialists at Essentia Health - Sept 29
NDT - CCRI Tablescapes - September 29
NDT - Tablescapes Fundraiser for Liz at CCRI - Sept 29
NDT - Top Talkers - September 29
NDT - Top Talkers for September 29
NDT - Shortage Of Licensed Massage Therapists - September 29
NDT - TSPA Training Licensed Massage Therapists - Sept 29