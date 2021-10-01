NDT - Mother Goose & Bean’s - Sept 28

Advertisement

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mother Goose & Bean’s is a pumpkin patch like no other. The Dillon Family are third-generation farmers who grow crazy pumpkins and create a corn maze each year.

They are open this fall until October 17 - every Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (weather permitting). They’re also hosting a fall festival on October 9, which includes a 9-acre interactive corn maze, homemade kettle corn, pumpkins, fall décor and music.

They are located near Erhard, Minnesota and you can learn more at MotherGooseAndBeans.com.

