Advertisement

ND man sentenced for sexually assaulting child

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt, ND man is facing several decades behind bars for sexually assaulting a child.

40-year-old Adam Poitra is sentenced to 36.5 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old.

After serving his sentence, a judge in Fargo orders Poitra to have a lifetime of supervision.

Court documents say the assault happened between 2017 and 2018 in Belcourt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire football season canceled for MN school
Moorhead Police say at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, staff noticed a fight between a few...
UPDATE: 8 students involved in student brawl at Moorhead High
Jayden Jensen
Wadena student treated in ER after fight at school during a volleyball game
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
NDSU hit hard by TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge
FARGO WOMAN'S CAR GETS STOLEN
Fargo woman hoping to get car back after it was stolen by someone she paid to help her move

Latest News

The lightning hit the top of the SUV, ruining its electronics and leaving a burn mark.
Lightning strikes vehicles, fries its electronics
The City of Fargo and Broadway Square is officially declaring today as Read in Color Diversity...
Fargo residents coming together for Read in Color Diversity Day
Alfie
A dog is reunited with his owner after 2 days on the run and 2 hours away from home
The city of West Fargo is implementing new water meters.
New water meters being implemented in West Fargo