ND man sentenced for sexually assaulting child
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt, ND man is facing several decades behind bars for sexually assaulting a child.
40-year-old Adam Poitra is sentenced to 36.5 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old.
After serving his sentence, a judge in Fargo orders Poitra to have a lifetime of supervision.
Court documents say the assault happened between 2017 and 2018 in Belcourt.
