ND man sentenced for sexually assaulting child

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt, ND man is facing several decades behind bars for sexually assaulting a child.

40-year-old Adam Poitra is sentenced to 36.5 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old.

After serving his sentence, a judge in Fargo orders Poitra to have a lifetime of supervision.

Court documents say the assault happened between 2017 and 2018 in Belcourt.

