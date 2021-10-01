Lightning strikes vehicles, fries its electronics

LENGBY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The person inside a vehicle in northwestern Minnesota is lucky to be alive after a lightning bolt hit their vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol posted on Facebook on Thursday, Sept. 30 saying it happened in Lengby, MN.

The post says no one was hurt in the strike, but the vehicle stalled because the lightning fried its electronics.

The National Weather Service says a lightning bolt can be as hot as 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

