Advertisement

Lightning strikes vehicles, fries its electronics

The lightning hit the top of the SUV, ruining its electronics and leaving a burn mark.
The lightning hit the top of the SUV, ruining its electronics and leaving a burn mark.(Minnesota State Patrol)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENGBY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The person inside a vehicle in northwestern Minnesota is lucky to be alive after a lightning bolt hit their vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol posted on Facebook on Thursday, Sept. 30 saying it happened in Lengby, MN.

The post says no one was hurt in the strike, but the vehicle stalled because the lightning fried its electronics.

The National Weather Service says a lightning bolt can be as hot as 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire football season canceled for MN school
Moorhead Police say at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, staff noticed a fight between a few...
UPDATE: 8 students involved in student brawl at Moorhead High
Jayden Jensen
Wadena student treated in ER after fight at school during a volleyball game
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
NDSU hit hard by TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge
FARGO WOMAN'S CAR GETS STOLEN
Fargo woman hoping to get car back after it was stolen by someone she paid to help her move

Latest News

The City of Fargo and Broadway Square is officially declaring today as Read in Color Diversity...
Fargo residents coming together for Read in Color Diversity Day
Alfie
A dog is reunited with his owner after 2 days on the run and 2 hours away from home
The city of West Fargo is implementing new water meters.
New water meters being implemented in West Fargo
10:00PM Sports Sept. 30
10:00PM Sports Sept. 30