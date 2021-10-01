Heavy traffic expected tonight as Eric Church takes on Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police are warning of more traffic than usual Friday night around the Alerus Center.

Police say there are around 11,000 people expected to attend tonight’s Eric Church concert. While that is a large crowd, officials estimated 22,000 concert-goers went to Luke Combs’ concert at the Alerus on Sept. 17.

Traffic is expected to be the worst from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and again from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.

Police encourage a little extra patience and ask those not attending tonight’s country concert to take alternate routes.

