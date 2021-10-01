Advertisement

Heavy traffic expected tonight as Eric Church takes on Grand Forks

(KOTA)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police are warning of more traffic than usual Friday night around the Alerus Center.

Police say there are around 11,000 people expected to attend tonight’s Eric Church concert. While that is a large crowd, officials estimated 22,000 concert-goers went to Luke Combs’ concert at the Alerus on Sept. 17.

Traffic is expected to be the worst from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and again from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.

Police encourage a little extra patience and ask those not attending tonight’s country concert to take alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire football season canceled for MN school
Moorhead Police say at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, staff noticed a fight between a few...
UPDATE: 8 students involved in student brawl at Moorhead High
Jayden Jensen
Wadena student treated in ER after fight at school during a volleyball game
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
NDSU hit hard by TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge
'Devious Licks' TikTok trend gets removed from app
UPDATE: Four WFPS middle school students charged in connection to TikTok trend

Latest News

Literacy encourages creative thinking, empathy and a sense of belonging. Today is Read in Color...
Read in Color Diversity Day
Bismarck fire
Police say man arrested for arson said he boiled cooking oil to throw on gang
Jason Cortez
Grand Forks Police warn of sex offender in city
Picture of the crash scene along Main Ave. along with the mugshot of James Dubois.
Man arrested after short chase, crash in Fargo