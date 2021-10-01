Grand Forks Police warn of sex offender in city

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is warning the community of a high-risk sex offender.

31-year-old Jason Cortez is now living in the 1200 block of 39th St. N. #5.

Cortez was convicted of 1st degree sexual conduct in 2014. Records show he punched the victim in the face several times and then raped her.

High-risk sex offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.

