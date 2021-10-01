Advertisement

Gov. Burgum outlines budget priorities with federal funds

ND Governor unveils billion-dollar investment plan
ND Governor unveils billion-dollar investment plan(kfyr)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Gov. Doug Burgum has outlined recommendations to legislators for how to spend some $1 billion in federal aid North Dakota received this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burgum’s blueprint recommends legislators spend most of it quickly on infrastructure, economic development and other projects to avoid inflation and rising construction costs.

Burgum also recommended using a portion of the state’s better-than-expected ending fund balance of $1.1 billion for income tax relief and to bolster the state’s troubled pension fund.

The Legislature controls spending on state government and will eventually decide where the money goes.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire football season canceled for MN school
Moorhead Police say at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, staff noticed a fight between a few...
UPDATE: 8 students involved in student brawl at Moorhead High
Jayden Jensen
Wadena student treated in ER after fight at school during a volleyball game
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
NDSU hit hard by TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge
'Devious Licks' TikTok trend gets removed from app
UPDATE: Four WFPS middle school students charged in connection to TikTok trend

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
ND man sentenced for sexually assaulting child
The lightning hit the top of the SUV, ruining its electronics and leaving a burn mark.
Lightning strikes vehicles, fries its electronics
The City of Fargo and Broadway Square is officially declaring today as Read in Color Diversity...
Fargo residents coming together for Read in Color Diversity Day
Alfie
A dog is reunited with his owner after 2 days on the run and 2 hours away from home