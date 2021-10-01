Gov. Burgum outlines budget priorities with federal funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Gov. Doug Burgum has outlined recommendations to legislators for how to spend some $1 billion in federal aid North Dakota received this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burgum’s blueprint recommends legislators spend most of it quickly on infrastructure, economic development and other projects to avoid inflation and rising construction costs.

Burgum also recommended using a portion of the state’s better-than-expected ending fund balance of $1.1 billion for income tax relief and to bolster the state’s troubled pension fund.

The Legislature controls spending on state government and will eventually decide where the money goes.

