Fargo residents coming together for Read in Color Diversity Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Literacy encourages creative thinking, empathy and a sense of belonging. Today is Read in Color Diversity Day which is used to bring cultures of people together while reading.

The City of Fargo and Broadway Square is officially declaring today as Read in Color Diversity Day. People are encouraged to take a diverse book and share a diverse right back at Broadway Square’s Little Free Library from 4:00pm to 6:00pm today.

The Little Free Library is restocked with an infusion of books from the Read in Color Recommended Reading book list. These books represent diverse voices and are written for audiences of all ages.

