Fargo residents coming together for Read in Color Diversity Day

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Literacy encourages creative thinking, empathy and a sense of belonging. Today is Read in Color Diversity Day which is used to bring cultures of people together while reading.

The Little Free Library is restocked with an infusion of books from the Read in Color Recommended Reading book list. These books represent diverse voices and are written for audiences of all ages.

