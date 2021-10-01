Advertisement

A dog is reunited with his owner after 2 days on the run and 2 hours away from home

Alfie
Alfie(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday morning, Michelle Lussier brought her 2 dogs to Shaggy’s Dog Wash & Grooming in South Fargo.

Half an hour later, she received a phone call telling her her dog Alfie had escaped the building while he was getting a bath.

She has told an employee left the back door wedged open and Alfie was gone.

The North and South Fargo locations are under different ownership.

“I was very mad. Then you get all sorts of emotions and it just was crazy,” said Alfie’s owner Lussier.

“Yes, things happen a dog gets out of the tub. But if it walks out the back door there should be extra measures to keep pets safe,” said Lussier’s friend Becky Rettig.

Lussier was in town for an appointment for her grandson.

After hours of searching for 8-month old Alfie, she and her family had to go back home near Thief River Falls.

Her friend, and fellow dog owner, Becky Rettig committed herself to spending the next 2 days looking for Alfie

“She had to leave Fargo. She didn’t have a choice. She had other humans relying on her. It was just heartbreaking,” said Rettig.

People on Facebook read Lussier’s story, and many reached out to her and Becky to help with the search.

They were alerted of sightings of Alfie all over Fargo by strangers wanting to lend a hand.

“They don’t even know me or him. It’s good to know that there are other people who know fur babies are family members,” said Lussier.

“You’re never going to be able to replace that dog,” said Rettig.

Alfie was found on the side of the interstate by Becky with the help of animal control and of those who had reached out after seeing or hearing about the posts.

“Not one growl, nothing. When we got him in the car he let out a big sigh and just laid down,” said Rettig.

“I don’t even have a word for it. I felt blessed that people came together for me,” said Lussier.

Alfie has injuries on his paws and is walking with a limp.

He is headed to the vet tomorrow.

We’ve reached out to the South Fargo Shaggy’s several times for a comment about the incident, and we have received no response.

