28 years after the disappearance of Kevin Mahoney, his sister is still looking

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 28 years, Michele Elsenpeter continues to look for her brother.

“I just don’t want to give up. I wouldn’t want anybody to give up on me.” said Elsenpeter.

October 2, 1993 was the last time she saw her brother, Kevin Mahoney.

She said he was at a friend’s house in North Fargo, a popular party spot for him and his friends. After the party his sister said Mahoney was walking to their brother’s house in south Moorhead. He never made it.

“He’s just never been seen again.” said Elsenpeter.

When Mahoney first went missing, investigators said leads flooded in. But, they quickly dried up. About ten years ago, a tip lead authorities to the north Fargo home Mahoney was last seen in. Despite an extensive search, nothing was found.

Since his disappearance the case has been classified as cold, reopened three times, each with new detectives. Nearly 3 decades later and little or no progress reported, they still call the investigation active and open.

“The new detectives on the case they are trying to solve this, they’re frustrated too.” said Elsenpeter.

Despite her continued search, she still doesn’t know what happened to her brother, adding that she won’t stop looking until she gets answers.

“Just please think, what if it was your brother, your uncle, your son. You would want some answers” she said.

The Fargo Police Department urges anyone who has any information regarding the disappearance of Mr. Kevin Mahoney to come forward by calling the Criminal Investigations Division at 701-241-1405. Tips can be submitted by texting the keyword FARGOPD to 847411 or online at https://www.tip411.com/sign_in

