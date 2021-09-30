Advertisement

Wadena student treated in ER after fight at school during a volleyball game

The video posted to Facebook shows 14-year old Jayden Jensen being thrown to the ground and hit repeatedly.
Jayden Jensen
Jayden Jensen(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WADENA, M.N. (Valley News Live) -A Wadena student was treated in the ER tonight after his mother says he was attacked at a volleyball game.

She said the incident happened during a volleyball game at Wadena Deer-Creek Senior High in a hallway of the school.

In her Facebook post she said the school hasn’t contacted her about the incident.

We reached out to the Wadena Sheriff’s Office who said it was reported to them tonight and is under investigation.

We also reached out to the Wadena School District -- who have not commented.

